Old Samsung Smartphones Are Popping Like Popcorn: Report News oi -Vivek

Samsung is once again in the limelight, but this time for all the wrong reasons. Everyone knows about the infamous Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, and how Samsung had to recall the entire series due to the "faulty battery" that were blasting or catching fire. It now looks like the South Korean tech company might have a much bigger issue to resolve.

Do you collect smartphones? To be specific, do you collect Samsung smartphones? Then make sure to go and inspect your collection ASAP. Tech YouTuber Arun Maini has posted a video, where he claims that several old Samsung smartphones in his collection have a bloated battery, which even includes devices like the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

It looks like Arun's is not an isolated case. In his videos, he has also stated that several Youtubers have been facing the same issue (who have a large collection of smartphones), and this is only happening with Samsung smartphones, which makes this even more interesting given the history of the company.

In the video, Arun confirmed that Samsung has collected some of the Galaxy smartphones with puffed battery for further investigation, and the company is yet to share the findings on why the Galaxy smartphones are facing issues, which seems to be related to the battery chemistry that Samsung uses.

What Should You Do?

If you have an old Samsung smartphone, then make sure to inspect it every once in a while. If there is an issue with the phone (separated back panel), then it is best to recycle the phone. Else, it is also a good option to sell the phone and get a new one.

Having a phone with a puffed battery is as dangerous as a ticking time bomb, and it is best to take care of the situation before it worsens. You can check out Arun's video here to get more details on the matter.

