One in three smartphones to be AI capabilities by 2020: Counterpoint

One in three smartphones to be shipped in 2020 will natively embed machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at the chipset level, new research said.

According to the Counterpoint's Components Tracker Service report, Apple, with its Bionic system on chip (SoC), will drive native AI adoption in smartphones, making the iPhone maker a leader in the AI-capable chip market through 2020.

Huawei, with its HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, launched in September and finding application in the Huawei Mate 10 series launched today in Munich, is second to market after Apple with AI-capable smartphones.

The Huawei Mate 10 is able to accomplish diverse computational tasks efficiently, thanks to the neural processing unit at the heart of the Kirin 970 SoC.

Qualcomm is expected to unlock AI capabilities in its high to mid-tier SoCs within the next few months. Qualcomm should be able to catch up with Apple and Huawei and is expected to be second in the market in terms of volume by 2020, followed by Samsung and Huawei.

Machine learning and AI have not made major headway in smartphone applications until the second half of 2017 due to the limited processing power of smartphone CPUs, meaning the user experience would have been hindered. AI applications require huge amounts of data processing even for a small task, the report pointed out.