OnePlus 10 & 10 Ultra Tipped To Launch By September; Processor Details Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is on a launching spree; the brand recently unveiled the Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus 10R smartphones in India. Now, the brand is prepping up to launch of the standard model OnePlus 10 and the Ultra model.

The key features of the former one was tipped online. Also, concept design of the OnePlus 10 Ultra was revealed online along with the key features in February. Now, fresh info has brought few more details regarding the processor and launch timeline of both the OnePlus 10 and the 10 Ultra.

OnePlus 10 & 10 Ultra Processor Details Out

The news comes out via tipster Yogesh Brar, who claims the OnePlus 10 Ultra will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 plus processor which is currently under testing phase. On the other hand, the standard OnePlus 10 will use both the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC depend on market. Furthermore, both devices are said to go official August/ September.

Additionally, the tipster also stated that another OnePlus phone with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and a more mid-range OnePlus Nord phones will be launched in the coming days. Apart from this, he did not reveal anything.

OnePlus 10 & 10 Ultra: What To Expect?

The OnePlus 10 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout housing the 32MP front camera sensor. The processor is expected to be paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

The device might pack a 4,800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. For imaging, the OnePlus 10 is said to feature 50MP triple Hasselblad rear cameras and the main lens will be assisted by an 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Ultra is likely to come with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVooC and 50W AirVooC fast charging. The 10 Ultra might sport an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Other details are still unknown at this moment. We'll keep updating you if any further info comes to our notice.

Best Mobiles in India