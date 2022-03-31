OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Event Today At 7:30 PM; Where To Watch Live-Stream? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is launching the next-gen flagship OnePlus 10 Pro today in India. Alongside, the brand is also bringing the successor of the Bullets Wireless Z named the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and the Radiant Silver color for the Buds Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro was originally launched earlier this year in China. The Indian variant will offer similar specs as the Chinese Counterpart. Check out the livestream details of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Event: Timing

The event will start today (March 31) at 7:30 PM IST which will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles in the country. You can watch the livestream directly from the video below.

OnePlus 10 Pro Features In India

The brand has already confirmed design and key specs of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The smartphone will have a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED panel based on LTPO technology which will offer a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. There will be a punch-hole cutout housing the 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera sensor.

At the rear, the device will ship with a triple camera system housing a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS support. Under the hood, it the handset will run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

On the software front, the phone will run Android 12 OS and will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging, and 50W Wireless Flash Charge. Other aspects will include Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for connectivity.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Pricing And Availability In India

As of now, OnePlus has not shared any word regarding the pricing of the upcoming flagship. Recently, tipster Abhishek Yadav shared the MOP (Market operating price) of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone is said to start at Rs. 66,999 which is likely for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is expected to be priced at Rs. 71,999.

Further, the phone will reportedly go for the first sale on April 5 via Amazon India and the company's official site. It will be announced in two color options namely - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Features In India

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will have a neckband-style design like its precursor Bullets Wireless Z. It will feature 12.4mm large drivers and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The earphones will support fast charging as 10 minutes of charging is said to provide 20 hours of playback. Besides, the Bullets Wireless Z2 will offer a total music playback of 30 hours.

It will be available in blue and black color options. The pricing of the earphones will be revealed at the event. On the other hand, the Radiant Silver color option for the Buds Pro earbuds will be priced at Rs. 9,900, the same as the other existing color variant's price.

Best Mobiles in India