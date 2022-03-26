OnePlus 10 Pro Pricing Revealed Ahead Of March 31 Launch; Sale Starts April 5 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to arrive on March 31 in India. The brand is also launching the Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones and the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver color on the same day. The specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro have already been revealed via the company.

Also, the device is confirmed to go on sale via Amazon; however, the brand did not reveal anything regarding the pricing. Now, the latest info has brought India's pricing of the OnePlus 10 Pro to the light.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Pricing Tipped

In the latest development, tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the MOP (Market operating price) of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. As per the tipster, the OnePlus 10 Pro might start at Rs. 66,999 which is most likely for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is tipped to be priced at Rs. 71,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro Indian Price

MOP ₹66,999 & ₹71,999

First sale on April 5, 2022#OnePlus #OnePlus10Pro #Android — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 25, 2022

For the unaware, the company will reportedly skip the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model in India. The tipster further stated the phone will go for the first sale on April 5. The OnePlus 10 Pro can be purchased via Amazon India and the company's official site in two color options namely - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

OnePlus 10 Pro Key Specs In India

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will have a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED panel based on LTPO technology which will offer a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it will get its power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Moreover, the handset will feature a triple camera system housing a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS support. Upfront, it will have a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout.

On the software front, the phone will run Android 12 OS; however, there is no info on whether it will come with OxygenOS or ColorOS 12.1. The Chinese variant runs ColorOS 12.1, while the global model is said to run OxygenOS.

Besides, a 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the OnePlus 10 Pro which will support 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging, and 50W Wireless Flash Charge. For connectivity, the smartphone will support 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

What We Think

Looking at the leaked price, it seems the successor will cost a bit higher compared to the precursor OnePlus 9 Pro. The latter is currently selling with a starting price of Rs. 59,999. However, you'll get a redesigned camera module backed by 2nd-gen Hasselblad cameras, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and Android 12 OS on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

However, we'll suggest our readers take the pricing as a hint and wait for the official announcement. Interested fans can watch the event at 7:30 PM on March 31 which will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

