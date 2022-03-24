OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launching On March 31; Where To Watch Live-Stream News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The next-gen flagship is launching on March 31 which will come with features like Snapdragon 8 Gen SoC, 120Hz display, and Hasselblad cameras. To recall, the smartphone was originally launched earlier this year in China. However, the Chinese variant comes in three storage options, while the Indian model is said to be launched in two storage configurations. Check here how to watch live-stream in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Details

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the phone is launching on March 31 at 7:30 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel and other social media handles in the country.

OnePlus 10 Pro Features In India

The official site and Amazon have made a dedicated microsite for the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro which reveals key specs and design of the handset. It also confirms the Indian variant will ship with similar specs as the Chinese model. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will have a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED panel based on LTPO technology which will offer a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz.

Under the hood, it will run Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. For imaging, the handset will feature a triple camera system including a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS support. For selfies and videos, the OnePlus 10 Pro will ship with 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor which will placed into a punch-hole cutout.

On the software front, it will run Android 12 OS; however, it remains to be seen whether the Indian variant will ship with OxygenOS or the ColorOS 12.1. Further, the device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging, and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support. For connectivity it will include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Pricing And Availability Details

The phone is confirmed to come in two color options - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. It can be purchased via Amazon India and the company's official site. As far as the price is concerned, the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

So, we expect the Indian model will cost around Rs. 50,000. However, it better to take it as a speculation and wait for the official announcement. In this range, the brand will compete with the recently launched iQOO 9 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Both devices run the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Additionally, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come in two storage models in India - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. This means the company will skip the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model in the country.

