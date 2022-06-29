OnePlus 10R 5G Gets Price Cut Of Rs. 4,000 For Limited Period; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10R starting at Rs. 38,999 in India. Now, the handset has got a price cut of Rs. 4,000 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. This means the offer is for a limited time period. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest will run until June 30 (tomorrow). You can now get the OnePlus 10R 5G starting at Rs. 34,999. Check here how to avail this offer.

OnePlus 10R 5G Gets Rs. 4,000 Discount In India

If you are buying the OnePlus 10R 5G using ICICI bank credit and debit cards, can get a discount of Rs. 4,000. So, the base 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option can be purchased at Rs. 34,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM option of the OnePlus 10R will be available for Rs. 38,999 instead of Rs. 42,999.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition with 150W Super VOOC fast charging will now cost Rs. 39,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 43,999. Further, the device is selling in Forest Green and Sierra Black color options.

OnePlus 10R 5G Features

In terms of specs, you get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and runs Android 12 OS. It offers a triple-camera setup at the rear, housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP tertiary macro camera.

Upfront, the device has a 16MP selfie camera sensor with EIS. The standard variant of the OnePlus 10R packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and the Endurance Edition packs a 4500 mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. Lastly, the phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

OnePlus 10R 5G: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a OnePlus flagship phone under Rs. 40,000 segment, can consider the OnePlus 10R 5G. You get a flagship chip along with fast charging and good camera features.

