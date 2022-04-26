OnePlus 10R Launching On April 28 Borrows Heavily From Realme GT Neo 3: Here's How News oi-Rohit Arora

This is an action-packed week for technology enthusiasts in the country. Leading smartphone brands are set to populate the handset, tablet, audio, and the smart TV market with up to 10 new products. Xiaomi will announce its return to the tablet market while Realme will unveil its second tablet targeted toward the price-conscious consumer in India. Four new smartphones and a couple of audio products and smart TVs will join the list of new launches.

Among a host of new devices, the OnePlus 10R has garnered a lot of attention due to its modern features and similarities with Realme's upcoming device - the GT Neo 3. Launched at CNY 2,599 in China, the GT Neo 3 is set to be unveiled in India a day after the launch of the OnePlus 10R, i.e. April 29, 2022.

As Realme is likely to offer the GT Neo 3 at a lower price than the OnePlus 10R, it makes perfect sense to compare the two devices. If you are planning to buy a new value-flagship smartphone, this might save you some extra thousands.

150W Fast-Charging Technology & 80W Standard Model

Both upcoming devices have insanely fast charging speeds of 150W, but it was first seen on the Realme GT Neo 3. As per Realme, the 150W fast-charging will refuel the GT Neo 3's 4,500mAh battery to 50% in just 5-minutes. OnePlus, on the other hand, hasn't revealed any official figures for its handset and similarly sized 4,500mAh battery cell.

Similar to Realme, OnePlus will also introduce two different fast-charging variants of the 10R. The standard model will offer the more conventional 80W fast-charging speeds but with a bigger 5,000mAh battery cell.

Moving on, the OnePlus 10R will also flaunt the same screen as seen on the Realme GT Neo 3. It's a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. These are the first Realme & OnePlus devices to feature centrally located punch-hole cameras. Similar to the Realme GT Neo 3, the OnePlus 10R will also boast a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

The OnePlus 10R will also take rear camera inspiration from Realme's handset. Both devices will feature a triple-lens camera system offering a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The OIS+EIS-backed primary sensor will be accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

There will hardly be any change in the camera modes and other software utilities; however, different software processing might differentiate the real-life photo/video results.

The OnePlus 10R, which could be termed as the rebranded Realme GT Neo 3 will also come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with support from ample LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Both devices should offer lag-free processing and gaming performance even with the most demanding game titles in the Google Play Store.

Following Realme's footsteps, OnePlus will also bring two variants- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. With Realme's device likely to be unveiled at a slightly cheaper price, it will be interesting to see how OnePlus positions its device for the Indian market. We will share more details on the two handsets closer to their respective launch dates.

