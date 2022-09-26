OnePlus 10T 5G A.08 Update Fixes Camera, Touch Response Issues News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

OnePlus has started seeding a new update for its OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone. It has only been two months since the device launched and it is already getting a fourth firmware update. The OnePlus 10T 5G is now receiving the latest CPH2413_11.A.08 in India as per a OnePlus Community Forum announcement. Sadly, it is just an incremental update based on Android 12 and not the major Android 13 update. Let's have a look at what changes it brings to the device.

OnePlus 10T 5G A.08 Update: Highlights

The latest software update for the OnePlus 10T 5G fixes some camera issues. The brand claims to have tweaked the exposure effect of the front camera in a backlight environment, fixed the dark stripe issue in photos, and the ghost effect in group selfie shots. Furthermore, it brings an improved display touch response, changes to its Dark Mode, improved network and Wi-Fi stability, and other system optimizations. Additionally, the update promises a bug-free experience to the users.

Do note that the update will be rolled out in a phased manner. So, keep an eye out for the update notification on your device. It is worth taking a backup of your device before updating to the latest firmware as it might wipe your device. Also, it is advisable to wait for the reviews on the particular update before taking the plunge.

OnePlus 10T 5G A.08 Update: Changelog

System

Optimizes the display effect of Dark mode in low brightness scenarios.

Optimizes the touch experience.

Network

Optimizes Wi-Fi stability and improves network experience.

Optimizes communication stability.

Camera

Optimizes the exposure effect of the front camera in a backlight environment.

Other

Fixes the occasional issue of notification delay.

Fixes the occasional issue of dark stripes when taking photos.

Fixes the occasional issue of a ghost effect in group photo scenarios with the front camera.

