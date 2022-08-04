OnePlus 10T Will Get Android 15 OS Update At Worst News oi-Vivek

During the presentation, OnePlus confirmed that the new 10T will get three years of major software updates and four years of security updates. One needs to know that the OnePlus 10T is still shipping with Android 12 OS and will only get updated to Android 13 in the future.

A Smart Move By OnePlus

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first device to receive the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update and the OnePlus 10T is next in line. This means, OnePlus 10T owners have to wait a few more months to get the latest Android 13 OS-based system.

OnePlus 10T Android OS Update Support

As per the official statement, the OnePlus 10T will get Android 13, Android 14, and Android 15 OS, which completes the three years of the promised software update. Similarly, the device is also said to receive four years of security updates, which should keep the device safe and secure till 2025.

OnePlus is expected to release an early beta of the OxygenOS 13 to the OnePlus 10T in the next few weeks. The device should get a stable OxygenOS 13 update based on Android 13 OS by the end of 2022. OxygenOS 13, just like OxygenOS 12 shares a base code with ColorOS, and it also looks a lot like ColorOS 13 minus the bloatware.

Hence, the OnePlus 10T will get OxygenOS 13, OxygenOS 14, and OxygenOS 15 software updates just like the OnePlus 10 Pro. If you recently bought a OnePlus Nord smartphone, then you might just get Android 13 and Android 14 updates at best.

What About Android 16?

As per the official statement, the OnePlus 10T will get three years of software updates, which are most likely to be three major Android OS updates. However, if the device were to launch with Android 13, then it would have been eligible to receive the Android 16 update. As per the current situation, the OnePlus 10T is not eligible to receive the Android 16 OS-based OxygenOS 16 update.

