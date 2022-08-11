OnePlus 10T’s 16GB RAM Variant’s First Sale Scheduled For This Date; Price & Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Last week, OnePlus introduced its latest flagship smartphone called the OnePlus 10T in the Indian market. The handset was released in the country in three RAM and storage variants - 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB. The first two models of the OnePlus 10T went on sale on August 6, but the 16GB RAM variant didn't go on sale yet.

OnePlus 10T 16GB RAM Model Goes On Sale On This Date

OnePlus has just announced that the 16GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 10T with 256GB of storage will be going on sale in India later this month. The exact open sale date for this model has been scheduled for August 16. The device will be available to buy through various channels including OnePlus.in website, OnePlus Store app, Amazon India, OnePlus experience stores, and other offline partners across the country.

The OnePlus 10T 16GB RAM model has been priced at Rs. 55,999. As for the launch offers, the consumers will be getting an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on purchases made via SBI bank debit or credit cards. There will also be benefits worth Rs. 1,199 with various Jio prepaid plans, apart from cashback benefits of up to Rs. 150. Till August 31, there's a 12-month screen protection plan at a discounted price of just Rs. 499.

OnePlus 10T Specifications, Features, Quick Recap

The OnePlus 10T arrived as the company's latest flagship smartphone in the Indian market. The handset offers a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, which offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch-sampling rate of a massive 1,000Hz. Powering the phone is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is aided by up to 16GB of RAM and the next-gen Adreno GPU. There's also an advanced cooling system onboard, apart from Android 12.

As for the other specs, the OnePlus 10T comes with a 50MP primary camera with the Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support. There's an 8MP wide-angle camera onboard with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2MP shooter that offers an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies and video-calling, there's a 16MP snapper with an aperture of f/2.4.

The OnePlus 10T also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The device is equipped with stereo speakers to provide an immersive media experience. The connectivity options include 5G SA / NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. A 4,800 mAh battery with a massive 150W fast charging support completes the list of the specs of the latest OnePlus flagship.

