OnePlus 11 5G Live Images Surface; Full Specifications Leaked

OnePlus has confirmed that its latest flagship OnePlus 11 5G smartphone will be launched in India on February 7, 2023. But ahead of its global and India launch event, the smartphone will release in OnePlus' home market China on January 4, 2023. OnePlus had already released a set of posters of the smartphone leaving nothing to the imagination. However, live images of the OnePlus 11 5G have now emerged, which give a more detailed view of its design, build, and color options.

OnePlus 11 5G: Live Images Leaked

Going by the images, the green color variant of the OnePlus 11 5G comes with a glossy paint finish. The camera island is glossy black in color and gets a shiny chrome clamp-like surround. Moreover, the frame also gets a shiny chrome treatment. It appears to be a fingerprint magnet and tougher to maintain than the black color variant, which gets a matte glass back.

The smartphone adorns a premium metal and glass sandwich design. The offset circular camera island houses the triple camera sensors and the LED flash. The cameras get Hasselblad branding. Moving to the front, the OnePlus 11 5G boasts a curved display with a left-aligned hole-punch camera cutout for the selfie camera. It gets very slim bezels surrounding the screen.

The OnePlus 11 5G gets the much-famed alert slider, which is placed towards the right side of the device. The volume rockers are placed on the left side of the device. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grille can be seen on the bottom of the device.

OnePlus 11: Specifications (Leaked)

According to rumor mills, the OnePlus 11 5G could sport a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO3 panel with 2K resolution and 1300 nits peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. The device could be offered with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 11 5G is rumored to get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary shooter with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto snapper without OIS. Selfies are expected to be handled by the 16MP front-facing sensor.

Expected features list of the device includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, dual SIM, stereo speakers, bionic haptic motor, Bluetooth v5.3, IP54 splash resistance, and Wi-Fi 6, among others. The smartphone could be powered by a 4870mAh battery coupled with a 100W fast charging system.

