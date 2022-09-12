OnePlus 11 Pro Renders Emerge; Could Mark Comeback of Alert Slider News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus launched a couple of flagship smartphones, including the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset this year. The company is expected to unveil the OnePlus 11 Pro next year as the sequel to the existing flagship model. It looks like we don't have to wait until 2023 to take a glance at the upcoming smartphone as a reliable leaker has given a comprehensive look at the phone.

Alert Slider Could Make Comeback

The renowned leaker Steve 'OnLeaks' Hemmerstoffer and Smartprix have collaborated and posted renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro. It shows the phone allegedly, the OnePlus 11 Pro with an interesting camera setup at its rear. Unlike the rectangular camera module on the OnePlus 10 Pro, the upcoming smartphone is seen to feature a circular arrangement.

The rather interesting aspect revealed by the renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro is the return of the iconic alert slider on the right edge of the smartphone. This falls in line with the earlier statement from the brand, claiming that the alert slider could make a comeback on upcoming models. Unlike the existing flagship model, the renders also suggest that the OnePlus 11 Pro will benefit from the partnership with Hasselblad. It could house a single selfie camera sensor within a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen.

OnePlus 11 Pro: What To Expect?

Notably, these renders are based on the early prototypes of the OnePlus 11 Pro and there is a probability to see changes in the final design. Currently, while none of the other details of the upcoming flagship smartphone remain unknown, the OnePlus 11 Pro is likely to draw the power from Qualcomm's upcoming flagship chipset - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

This upcoming processor is expected to comprise a Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A270 cores, two Cortex-A710 cores, and three Cortex-A510 cores. It is likely to be paired with Adreno 740 GPU and the Snapdragon X70 5G modem. As per reports, this processor is expected to deliver a 10% improvement in performance over the existing model. Given that it is a Pro model, the OnePlus 11 Pro could come with better cameras with Hasselblad optimizations.

