OnePlus 11 Pro To Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; Specifications Leaked

OnePlus may be good at churning out "flagship killers", but it's doing a terrible job at keeping its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 Pro, under the wraps. Steve Hemmerstoffer, in association with 91mobiles, has managed to unearth some key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. The renders of the device were also leaked recently; months ahead of its launch.

The OnePlus 11 Pro is expected to arrive in early 2023, and will be a successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Let's have a look at what it might bring to the table.



OnePlus 11 Pro: Specifications (Rumoured)

If Hemmerstoffer is to be believed, the OnePlus 11 Pro will flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which seems similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The report suggests the device will also feature a punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor built on Samsung's 4nm fabrication process. The processor was plagued with overheating, performance throttling, and power consumption issues, which was a chink in the shining armour of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 11 Pro will address the performance issues, as it will likely be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset built on the new TSMC fabrication process.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 11 Pro will be equipped with a triple camera system at the rear, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and 32MP telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom. Another drawback of the OnePlus 10 Pro was its telephoto sensor with a paltry 8MP resolution. OnePlus seems to have addressed it by adding a 32MP telephoto sensor on the OnePlus 11 Pro. Selfie and video calling duties will be handled by the 16MP camera at the front.

Some other noteworthy rumoured features of the device include Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor, alert slider, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 5000mAh battery pack under its hood coupled with 100W fast charging support. The OnePlus 11 Pro could run on OxygenOS based on Android 13, right out of the box.

The OnePlus 11 Pro will be one of the first smartphones to come equipped with Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset. Expect it to go on sale in January 2023, in its home country, China, and in India by March 2023.

