OnePlus 11R Is A “Made In India” Android Smartphone: SD8+ Gen1, 6.7-Inch Display Tipped News oi -Alap Naik Desai

OnePlus has been gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11 in India and other markets outside China. However, there's one more premium Android smartphone in the just-released series. The Chinese brand has reportedly begun production of the OnePlus 11R in India. The smartphone should wear the "Make In India" badge and launch in the second quarter of 2023. Let's take a look at all the available information on what promises to be an upper-mid-range Android smartphone from OnePlus.

OnePlus 11R Is A "Made In India" Android Smartphone

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 11 in China. The flagship Android smartphone is expected to launch in India and multiple other markets outside China in February. There appears to be another as-yet-unannounced OnePlus smartphone, dubbed the OnePlus 11R.

The OnePlus 11R could be officially announced in the second quarter of 2023, presumably in April or May 2023. However, the production of the smartphone has reportedly begun in India.

As the name implies, the OnePlus 11R will sit below the OnePlus 11 Android smartphone. In other words, it would ship with toned-down specifications compared to the flagship model. OnePlus 11R's moniker has also been spotted on the OnePlus India website, which strongly suggests its imminent release in the country.

OnePlus 11R Leaked Specifications, Features

OnePlus 11's specifications and design had leaked long before the smartphone was officially announced. Similarly, the OnePlus 11R's live images surfaced online last year. Thereafter, the alleged specifications of the smartphones were leaked.

OnePlus 11R is reportedly codenamed CPH2487. The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is rumored to have a resolution of 2772 X 1240 pixels.

OnePlus is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which sits below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Moreover, the chipset might feature underclocked performance cores, capable of hitting 3GHz instead of 3.2GHz. The chipset could be paired with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB RAM, and ship with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage.

The OnePlus 11R could feature a triple camera system, presumably headlined by a 50MP primary sensor, which could be paired with a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The display is expected to house a 16MP camera.

OnePlus could embed a 5000mAH battery, which could support 100W wired fast charging. The smartphone should run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 and feature the iconic Alert Slider, an IR Blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers.

Best Mobiles in India