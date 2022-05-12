OnePlus 2T 5G Launch Tipped For May 19; Expected Price, Features In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus recently unveiled the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India. Now, the brand is all set to unveil another Nord series device dubbed the Nord 2T 5G. The device will launch in both the global and Indian markets. The launch event is tipped to take place on May 19 at 7:30 PM IST.

Recently, the Nord 2T was also spotted on AliExpress, revealing its pricing. Besides, we have the key specs of the OnePlus 2T 5G as OnePlus already launched the Nord 2T 5G smartphone some select markets including Dubai and Nepal.

OnePlus 2T 5G India Launch Details

OnePlus has listed the date and timing of its upcoming launch event on the official YouTube Channel. However, it has now been removed. Going by this, the brand will launch the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds on May 19 at 7:30 PM IST.

The brand already unveiled the Nord CE 2 Lite and the Nord Buds in India, and it's possible they might launch in the global market. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launch details are expected to be shared soon.

OnePlus 2T 5G Features

In terms of features, the Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner for housing the front camera sensor. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It packs a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 80W fast charging. Running Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top, the Nord 2T has a triple-camera setup on the back.

The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera sensor. The phone does not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack; however, it has an alert slider like the predecessor.

OnePlus 2T 5G Expected Price

At AliExpress, the OnePlus Nord 2T was spotted with a price tag of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option. Considering this, we expect the phone will come under Rs. 30,000 in India as the European market price tag is higher than the Indian market due to tax.

