OnePlus 3 and 3T Get OxygenOS 5.0.4 Update: July Security Patch, Camera bug fixes and more

The OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T were the first set of smartphones from OnePlus to offer up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage(OnePlus 3T). These smartphones were launched in 2016 and the company has been updating these devices to date. And now, the company has released a new software update for almost three-year-old smartphones. The Oxygen OS 5.0.4 does solve some of the issues found on the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T.

Changelog

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2018

Selfie camera image quality has been improved

Issue issues on the third party camera app have been fixed

Parallel WhatsApp crash has been fixed (secondary WhatsApp Account)

Front-camera zoom-in issue for Snapchat has been fixed

As one can clearly see in the changelog, the company has fixed most of the camera related bugs on the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. These smartphones are also running the latest security patch from Google, increasing the overall device security.

The update will be available for all users via settings>system updates. However, one can also download the update package from OnePlus and can flash the same using a computer.

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T specs-sheet

The OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T does share an identical design with a single camera bump on the back of the smartphone. On the front, the smartphone has a 5.5-inch Optic OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. One major change between the OnePlus 3 and the 3T is the processor. The OnePlus 3 is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC, whereas the OnePlus 3T is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC. The OnePlus 3 is only available in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and the OnePlus 3T is available in 6 + 64 and 6 + 128 GB RAM and storage options.

Do note that, both smartphones do not support storage expansion via micro SD card slot what so ever. Both smartphones have a 16 MP primary camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera with a forward facing fingerprint sensor located on the bottom bezel of the smartphone.

The OnePlus 3 has a 3000 mAh battery, whereas the OnePlus 3T has a slightly bigger 3400 mAh battery. Both smartphones do support Turbo Charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Conclusion

It is good to see a company offering security updates for an almost three-year-old smartphone. However, as mentioned in the OnePlus software schedule, these smartphones will not be receiving Android p update what so ever.