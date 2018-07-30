OnePlus 3 and 3T Get OxygenOS 5.0.4 Update: July Security Patch, Camera bug fixes and more

Related Articles
The OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T were the first set of smartphones from OnePlus to offer up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage(OnePlus 3T). These smartphones were launched in 2016 and the company has been updating these devices to date. And now, the company has released a new software update for almost three-year-old smartphones. The Oxygen OS 5.0.4 does solve some of the issues found on the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T.
Changelog
- Updated Android Security Patch to July 2018
- Selfie camera image quality has been improved
- Issue issues on the third party camera app have been fixed
- Parallel WhatsApp crash has been fixed (secondary WhatsApp Account)
- Front-camera zoom-in issue for Snapchat has been fixed
As one can clearly see in the changelog, the company has fixed most of the camera related bugs on the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. These smartphones are also running the latest security patch from Google, increasing the overall device security.
The update will be available for all users via settings>system updates. However, one can also download the update package from OnePlus and can flash the same using a computer.
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T specs-sheet
The OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T does share an identical design with a single camera bump on the back of the smartphone. On the front, the smartphone has a 5.5-inch Optic OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. One major change between the OnePlus 3 and the 3T is the processor. The OnePlus 3 is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC, whereas the OnePlus 3T is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC. The OnePlus 3 is only available in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and the OnePlus 3T is available in 6 + 64 and 6 + 128 GB RAM and storage options.
Do note that, both smartphones do not support storage expansion via micro SD card slot what so ever. Both smartphones have a 16 MP primary camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera with a forward facing fingerprint sensor located on the bottom bezel of the smartphone.
The OnePlus 3 has a 3000 mAh battery, whereas the OnePlus 3T has a slightly bigger 3400 mAh battery. Both smartphones do support Turbo Charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.
Conclusion
It is good to see a company offering security updates for an almost three-year-old smartphone. However, as mentioned in the OnePlus software schedule, these smartphones will not be receiving Android p update what so ever.