OnePlus 3 and 3T slated to receive Android 9 Pie update soon News oi-Karan Sharma OnePlus community manager David Y confirmed that OnePlus 3 and 3T will soon receive Android Pie update.

OnePlus has seen a huge success for all its flagship smartphones in the last few years. The company only focus on bringing only one or two smartphone in a year, OnePlus also take care of its old smartphones and roll out time to time software update. Back in July last year the company decided to skip Android 8.1 Oreo on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The company announced that it will directly jump directly to the Android Pie by the end of the year.

However, we never saw any Android Pie update by the end of 2018. In December, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau assured that the update will take some more time to arrive at these phones because the developers are still working on it. Now, we are in the third month of 2019 and OnePlus has once again confirmed that the update is coming soon, but it will be followed by the security patch update.

OnePlus community manager David Y confirmed the news on OnePlus forum page. "The next update will be a security patch update based on Android O, then Android Pie. Can't you guys just go and do something more meaningful than chasing the update...(facepalm)," he wrote on the forum page.

However, there is no specific time of date disclosed by David in his post. But it is pretty clear that the Android Pie update will arrive soon after the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will receive Android Oreo-based security patch update.

Just to, recall the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T already received the update back in December 2018. Only OnePlus 3 and 3T are yet to get the update. OnePlus 6 receive the update after the launch of OnePlus 6T in September last year.

Source