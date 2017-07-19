OnePlus 3 and 3T receive OxygenOS Open Beta 20 and Open Beta 11 update

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners must be happy as their devices continue to receive software updates on a regular basis. Either it's the Open Beta or the closed beta channel, OnePlus rolls out new updates for these smartphones almost every week.

Yet again, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have started receiving the latest OxygenOS 20 and OxygenOS Open Beta 11 update respectively. While this OTA (over the air) update brings no new features, several optimizations have been added. Other than that, some of the minor bugs have been fixed as well. So if you are enrolled in the Open Beta program, you can download these updates now.

Talking about the changes, instead of the orange status bar, the battery saver indication will now come as a notification. Besides this, the calculation method for data usage statistics has been optimized for a more accurate tracking.

In addition, expanded screenshot has been optimized to allows users to take screenshots even when GIFs and videos are being played. Lastly, the update has also made some visual effects improvements for the Weather widget.

Some minors have also been addressed in these Open Beta updates, which are expected to be released to a larger audience in the next few days. The issues are; 3rd party app crashing issues, Bluetooth device battery status wrongly displayed for non-supported device and Weather widget occasionally not being able to retrieve forecast data.

Since the update is an Open Beta update, users who already are in the OxygenOS Open Beta ROM will receive a notification for the new update. If someone has already flashed an open beta update, the new update will be rolled out to the device.

While for others, they would have to flash the Open Beta first and only then they will get the latest update.