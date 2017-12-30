OnePlus 3 and 3T start receiving OxygenOS 5.0.1 OTA update

While OnePlus 5T is currently enjoying most of the attention, OnePlus has not forgotten its older models. The Chinese phone maker has released the OxygenOS 5.0.1 update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones.

Firstly and most importantly, the update brings in support for the aptX HD standard, a Wi-Fi hotspot device manager and an adaptive mode for screen calibration. Apart from that, the update also includes the Android security patch for December. Moreover, the OxygenOS 5.0.1 for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T comes with the usual bug fixes and stability improvements.

As is often the case, the new update is pushed via OTA (over the air). OnePlus 3 and 3T users should keep a close tab on the notification center for the update. They can also check for the update manually by going to the Settings>About Phone>System Updates. However, it should be kept in mind, the update will take a while to arrive on all the devices.

This week has been a busy one for OnePlus as the company has rolled out six builds for four devices.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has reportedly released the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the OnePlus 5T. However, it is in the beta stage and is called OxygenOS open beta 1. The company recently took to its official Twitter handle to tease that the Open Beta update is coming to its latest flagship.

We expect that the stable version of Android Oreo will be rolled out to the device in the coming weeks. Besides this, the company has also confirmed that it will soon release the Face Unlock open beta for OnePlus 5.