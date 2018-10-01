OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T gets a new software update with September security patch

OnePlus recently confirmed that the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T will be updated to Android 9 Pie, albeit, Android 9 Pie will be the last update major software update that these devices will receive.

And now, the company has pushed out a new incremental software update based on Android 8 Oreo to fix some bugs on the OnePlus 3 and 3T and to optimise the overall user interface. The Oxygen OS 5.0.6 is now available for both the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T via OTA update, and users of both OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are requested to install this update to stay up to date.

How to install Oxygen OS 5.0.6 on the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T?

Go to Settings > System updates and tapping the Check for Updates to install the latest software update for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T.

What's new on Oxygen OS 5.0.6?

There are general bug fixes and improvements to the overall operating system. Similarly, the Google security patch has been updated for the month of September 2018.

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T specifications

The OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T were launched in the year 2016 with features like 5.5-inch OLED display protected Corning Gorilla Glass protection, full metal unibody design with a forward facing fingerprint sensor.

These are also the first set smartphones from OnePlus with Dash Charging support, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than two hours. The same technology is now being used on the OnePlus 6T as well.

The OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T were powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage with no micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. However, these phones did support dual SIM cards with 4G LTE or VoLTE on both the SIM slots.

The OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T have a 16 MP single camera on the back with OIS to support 4K video recording. One the front, these smartphones have an 8 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and Face Unlock (which was enabled after the launch of the OnePlus 5T).

