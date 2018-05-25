OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T now support Face Unlock

OnePlus has rolled out a new software update for the two-year-old OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. With this new Oxygen OS 5.0.3, based on Android Oreo, these smartphones now supports Face Unlock using the front-facing camera. The face unlock feature was originally introduced in the OnePlus 5 and the feature is now available on the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, and the OnePlus 6.

How to update OnePlus 3/3T?

The update also brings improvements in the file manager and gallery apps. The Face Unlock feature was originally meant for the OnePlus 5T and the newer devices. However, there was a positive response for these features and the company promised to add these features for older smartphones as well.

To install the Oxygen OS 5.0.3 on your OnePlus 3 or the OnePlus 3T smartphone, go to settings > about phone > software update to install the latest operating system from OnePlus. As this is an Android 8.1 Oreo-based OS, it will also add new app drawer along with new features as well. The update will also fix some of the bugs that were found in the previous build.

After updating the smartphone, go to security and add face data to register your face. To unlock using the Face Unlock, press the power button and hold the smartphone in front of your space and the smartphone will unlock in less than a second.

OnePlus 3/3T specifications

