OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will be updated to Android P

It looks OnePlus is on a roll when it comes to providing updates for the three-year-old OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T smartphones. The company recently updated these smartphones to OxygenOS 5.0.4 fixing some camera related bugs along with Google Security Patch for the month of July 2018.

Android P for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

And now, the company has officially announced that the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T will be directly updated to Android P. These smartphones currently run on Android 8.0 Oreo and the company stated that the Android 8.1 Oreo would be the last software update for these smartphones.

On the OnePlus Forum, the company has confirmed that both the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T will be updated to the upcoming version of Android OS in the near future. However, the company has not mentioned any time frame for the update rollout.

Gary from OnePlus said

Including our camera improvements and the latest Android security patch, the OxygenOS 5.0.4 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T was released worldwide last week. Since it was launched, we've been listening to questions asking about our next major update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T. After internal discussions and evaluation, we have decided to focus our development resources on the Android P project instead of upgrading the device to Android 8.1, so that we can offer more exciting features and improvements for our OnePlus 3 and 3T users.

Over the past few months, we have been working closely with Google on the Android P Beta program. Thanks to everyone’s participation and continued feedback, the progress we have made together has been greatly accelerated. The Android P update will be available on the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5/T and OnePlus 3/3T, in this order. We will keep you all updated in the coming months.

OnePlus 3/3T software schedule

The OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T were initially launched in 2016 with Android Marshmellow. As of now, the smartphones have received two major Android updates and the Android P update will be the fourth major Android operating system update for these devices. In fact, the update cycle from OnePlus is on part with the Google Pixel smartphones, which also receives three major Android updates.

After the failure of the OnePlus 2, the company launched the redesigned OnePlus 3 smartphone offering 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and the OnePlus 3T was launched within 6 months of the lunch of the OnePlus 3, with a slightly bigger battery and double the storage options.

These smartphones from OnePlus have a full metal unibody design with a single camera on the back. With the OnePlus 3, the company also introduced the Dash Charging, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 90 minutes.

Conclusion

It is great to see a brand offering software updates even after three years. In fact, companies like Samsung and LG does offer a maximum of two major Android updates and offering Android P update for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T will bring in confidence into the OnePlus's fan base.