OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T with Android Pie UI spotted on Geeekbench

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus had launched its flagship OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones back in June 2016. Both the devices shipped with Android 6.0 Marshmallow UI out-of-the-box. The devices had then subsequently received the Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 8.0 Oreo update. Now, it appears that OnePlus is not just done yet and is planning to upgrade the smartphone further.

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have been seen running on latest Android Pie UI on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench. Considering that most of the smartphone manufacturers have started dishing out the update for their recent smartphones, it is good to see that OnePlus is still taking of its older releases.

OnePlus has apparently skipped the Android 8.1 update for both the devices and had announced that it will release the Android Pie UI for them. Currently, the smartphones are running on OxygenOS 5.0.8 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The new update will improve the overall performance of the device and enhance the user experience as well.

It is not immediately clear as to when the company will roll out the latest Android Pie update for both the smartphones and the company has not yet revealed any official statement on the same. We will keep you updated with the same.

In terms of specifications and features, both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T sports a 5.5-inch full HD display and offers a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the OnePlus 3 draws its power from a Snapdragon 820 chipset, whereas, the OnePlus 3T makes use of a Snapdragon 821 chipset. Both the smartphones come with 6GB of RAM for multitasking. The OnePlus 3 offers a storage space of 64GB/128GB, and the OnePlus 3T offers a storage space of 128GB. Backing up the OnePlus smartphone is a 3,000mAh battery unit and a 3,400mAh battery unit on the OnePlus 3T.