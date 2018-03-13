OnePlus 3T is the first third party smartphone to get Meizu’s Flyme 6

Just a week back, we heard that Meizu is opening its Flyme 6 interface so that other third-party smartphones can install it on their device. This interface lets your device to have intuitive skin and features of the latest Flyme Operating System by the company which is based on Android Marshmallow.

The company has already stated that they will officially announce the model names who are eligible to receive this interface. But, ahead of the announcement by the company, there are rumors around one of the popular handset OnePlus 3T. The rumors say that this device will be the first third-party smartphone to get Meizu's Flyme 6. So, if you are a OnePlus 3T user, this is a great news for you.

Flyme 6 beta will be opened to 3T OnePlus community users said that they got Meizu Flyme 6 test news stating that the Flyme 6 beta will be opened to 3T by 10 AM. This makes this handset to be the first one to receive this interface. Use camera to search Flyme 6 is a latest Flyme OS by Meizu with lots of interesting features in it. This includes a new search feature where a user can search anything on the internet using their device camera. One just has to click a picture of the question and then it automatically gets uploaded up to the cloud. This can be termed as a quick search since it takes just 0.5 seconds to display the answers. Huge database of answers Meizu says that it is having more than 65 million questions with answers in their database. It includes the answers for a question from various topics such as Physics, Chemistry, English language, Political science, History and other. Other features Not just searching, this latest OS also lets you edit any theme onboard so that you can customize them based on your preference. Even the videos in the phone can be edited by adding some filters.

