OnePlus 5/5T software update: sleep standby optimization, July security patch and more

OnePlus has released a new software update for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T smartphone, which are the flagship smartphones from the brand in 2017. Just like the previous update, the update is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, which brings in new features and improvements in the overall performance of these smartphones.

The OxygenOS 5.4.1 is now available for OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T smartphone via OTA update in India and other markets as well. Users can also install the same by manually downloading the file from the OnePlus website.

To install the latest update on the OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T go to settings and check for the latest updates on the about section. Make sure that the smartphone has 70%+ battery life and to connect the smartphone with a high-speed wireless network for faster update installation.

New features on the OxygenOS 5.4.1

Latest security patch from Google for the month of July 2018

Sleep standby optimization along with other battery optimizations

Overall improved in the user experience of the smartphone

Improved photo clarity

General bug fixes

Group Messaging (new feature)

According to OnePlus, these features will improve the battery life on the OnePlus 5 as well as the OnePlus 5T smartphone. However, one has to set up the sleep standby optimization manually to get benefit from this feature. With this feature enabled, the smartphone will consume less power when the smartphone is in idle condition.

OnePlus 5/5T specs-sheet

The major change between the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T is the display. The OnePlus 5 has a 5.5-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, whereas the OnePlus 5T has a much bigger 5.9-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Both smartphones do have 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the top of the display.

Both the smartphone are running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core chipset with either 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage with no option for storage expansion.

Both smartphones are pack in a 3300 mAH sealed battery with support for Dash Charging via USB type C port, which can charge these smartphones from 0% to 100% in less than 1.5 hours. Both smartphones do have a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor as well.

Conclusion

It is good to see that an Android smartphone brand is updating its previous smartphones as well. Hope more Android smartphone makers follow the same suite. Make sure that you are always running on the latest OS to protect your smartphones from unwanted risks.