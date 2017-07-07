OnePlus 5 camera gets a DxO Score of 87; lags behind Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel

OnePlus 5 is one of the much talked about smartphone. The company teamed up with DxO back in March. If you aren't aware, DxO is known for its photography benchmark called DxOMark. Now, the same has come up with the review of the OnePlus 5 and it comes in as a surprise to many.

Going by the DxOMark review, the OnePlus 5 has managed to score 87, which is a high score when it comes to the performance of a smartphone camera. The high score that was achieved by OnePlus 5 seems to beat the score that was achieved by yesteryear flagship models such as LG V20 and iPhone 7.

However, the OnePlus 5 fails to beat the scores obtained by Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel as these have scored 88 and 89 respectively.

Notably, the highest score of 90 on the DxOMark benchmark was obtained by HTC U11 and remains unbeatable by the other smartphones.

DxO lists the loss of details and ghosting effect in the outdoor conditions and the loss very fine details in the low light conditions as the demerits of the OnePlus 5 camera. When it comes to positives, the OnePlus 5 camera is said to have the ability to maintain accurate white balance, pleasant and vivid colors, and fast and smooth autofocs in different lighting conditions. It is also said to preserve good amount of details in bright light conditions.

The review by DxOMark indicates that the low light exposure in low light condition is usable on the OnePlus 5. There is a noticeable blue and some details are lost in the low light condition.

To recap on the camera specs, the OnePlus 5 boasts of dual lens rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary telephoto lens to render bokeh effect. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor.