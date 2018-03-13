OnePlus 5 to hit the store on June 22; made Amazon exclusive

Now, we are pretty much sure about the specs as well as the launch date of much-awaiting OnePlus 5 handset. As the days are nearing, the leaks and rumors about this smartphone keep increasing.

Now, there is a new rumor regarding the availability of the phone after its launch. This rumor showed up on a Weibo account where it stated that this phone will go on sale in China on June 21st, the next day of the launch event. Whereas, the same phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon India from June 22nd, 4.30 PM.

Availability of OnePlus 5

As per the new leak by Weibo, the OnePlus 5 will begin its sale on June 21 in Beijing at 10 AM CST. To speak about the price, the phone is rumored to bear a price tag of CNY 2,799 (approx USD 415). This expected price may differ later based on the market. On the other hand, the same handset will be hit the Indian Amazon store the next day, June 22nd at 4.30 PM.

Video teaser reveals the India launch date

A new video teaser has been released by the company revealing the India launch date. It says, "The 5 is really special to us in many ways. It will give us immense pleasure to announce that on the 22nd of June, 2017, we will be officially launching the OnePlus 5 in India." This event is scheduled to happen at NSCI Dome, Mumbai revealing each and every detail of the phone.

Renders leaked today

Not just the video teaser, a new image have also leaked online claiming that it is an actual image of this upcoming handset. As a support to this, one more image from Weibo also claimed the same. Both shared the information regarding the dual-camera setup found on this phone along with few design aspects.