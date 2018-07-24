OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T to get Portrait Selfie Mode with a software update

Open Ear Forum

The company recently held its first Open Ear Forum in India, where users are open to suggest features which they like to see on the OnePlus devices and potrait selfie mode is one of those features. The company is very open to fans and critics as well.

Additionally, the company will be looking to include following features on selected OnePlus smartphones.

Improved FileDash support to offer compatibility with other OnePlus applications

Improved OnePlus Switch for data backup on the device and on a desktop or a computer

Correction of the "oil-painting effect" on the OnePlus 6

Dark theme support for Shelf

Improved these support with additional accent colors

Depending on the device, these features will be available for the OnePlus smartphones with the future software update. As of now, there is no exact time frame mentioned by the company regarding the rollout of the update.

OnePlus 5/5T specs

The OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T are the flagship smartphones from OnePlus in the year 2018. The OnePlus 5 was the first smartphone from the company with a dual camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens. Whereas the OnePlus 5T is the first (and the only one) smartphone from the brand with an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The three major change between the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T are the display, camera, and the placement of the fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 5 came with a 5.5-inch optic AMOLED display with 16:9 aspect ratio, whereas the OnePlus 5T has a 5.99-inch optic AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The OnePlus 5T had a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, whereas the OnePlus 5 has a forward facing fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 5 has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP RGB sensor and a 20 MP telephoto lens, whereas the OnePlus 5T has a 16 MP RGB sensor and a 20 MP low light sensor, which does not offer 2x optical zoom like the OnePlus 5 does. Both smartphones have a 16 MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording capability.

Conclusion

With the current stable build, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T does support Project Treble, which confirms that the devices will receive Android P update in the near future. OnePlus has been pretty clear about the software update and the company continues to deliver the promises with two major software update for all OnePlus devices (except for the OnePlus 2 and the OnePlus 6).