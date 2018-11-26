OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T to receive OxygenOS open beta Android Pie update soon

OnePlus's last year offering the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is still one of the best available smartphones in the market. Both the smartphones shipped with Android 7.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and it was expected that they will receive the Android Pie update by December 2018. Now, the company has started rolling out the beta version of the update for both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has started rolling out OxygenOS open beta build based on Android 9 Pie for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T in its hometown China. OnePlus has also hinted that OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T global variants will soon receive the beta based Android 9 Pie update.

OnePlus took it to its official forum to reveal the information. The company has mentioned in its form that the Android Pie update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is nearly out for Open Beta. Therefore, we can expect the global rollout of the update in the upcoming days. As of now, OnePlus has not revealed any specific timeline for the global rollout of the update, however, considering that the update is already out for China, we can expect it to be available for the remaining regions soon.

Just to recall, the OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. On the other hand, the OnePlus 5T has a bigger 6.01-inch Optic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Both the devices have a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for screen protection.

In terms of hardware, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T use the same configuration. Both the devices are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor paired with Adreno 540 GPU. Both the smartphones have 6GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of internal storage. You don't get the option to expand the native storage on the device. Backing up the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is a 3,300mAh battery.