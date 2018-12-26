OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T receives stable Android 9 Pie update with Oxygen OS 9.0.0

OnePlus has officially rolled out the Android 9 Pie update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T with Oxygen OS 9 skin on top. Both smartphones were launched in 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat and had received two major Android OS upgrades.

The Oxygen OS 9.0.0 update is being rolled out in a phase, and users can download the same from the Settings > About device > Check for update menu. Make sure that your smartphone is connected to a high-speed Wi-Fi network for the un-interrupted update process.

Download the Android 9 Pie update firmware for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T here

What's new in Oxygen OS 9.0.0 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T?

Updated system to Android 9 Pie

Brand new UI for Android Pie

Brand new navigation gestures (Available for OnePlus 5T only)

Updated Android security patch to 2018.12

Other new features and system improvements

New Gaming Mode 3.0

Added text notification mode

Added notification for 3rd party calls

Do Not Disturb mode

New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings

Camera

Integrated Google Lens mode

OnePlus 5T specifications

The one major difference between the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T is the display. OnePlus 5T comes with a modern 18:9 aspect ratio display (5.99-inch), whereas the OnePlus 5 comes with a standard 16:9 aspect ratio display (5.5-inch). Both smartphones have an Optic OLED display with 1080p resolution.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with no microSD card slot. The device does offer dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

The OnePlus 5T has a dual camera setup on the back with a 16 MP and 20 MP sensors. On the front, the OnePlus 5T has a 16 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. The mobile phone has a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Dash Charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.