OnePlus 5 receives OxygenOS 4.5.12 update with bug fixes

Following the roll out of the OxygenOS 4.5.11 update, OnePlus has now rolled out the next iteration of the update to the users of its flagship smartphone OnePlus 5.

If you own a OnePlus 5, then you will be prompted to install the latest update of the custom Android OS - OxygenOS 4.5.12. This update brings general bug fixes as well as the September security patch to the smartphone. Currently, the OxygenOS 4.5.12 update is being rolled out as an OTA update and it will hit the eligible devices in the coming days. This update weighs in at 127MB in size, claims the OnePlus forum. If you haven't received the notification of this update, you can go to the Settings panel on your smartphone to check for the update.

The new OxygenOS 4.5.12 update fixes the bug that is responsible for the missing Download app icon in the previous one - the Oxygen 4.5.11. There were several other bugs related to the user interface, 4G+ network and YouTube playing as well the earlier update those have been fixed now. The new OxygenOS update fixes the YouTube issue in which the video lags behind the audio. Also, it brings in fixes to the UI elements and a smooth 4G+ functioning in the applicable regions.

The OxygenOS 4.5.11 update let the OnePlus 5 users customize the ringtone and this has been further enhanced with the new update. Furthermore, the launch speed of apps has been improved and the adaptive brightness has been optimized to give a better user experience.

Though the OxygenOS 4.5.12 has brought in several fixes to the issues faced by the OnePlus 5 users, it looks the device needs further fixing. Given that the OnePlus 5 running on Android 8.0 Oreo was spotted on a benchmarking website, we believe that the rollout of the update is imminent.