OnePlus 5 receives Android 9 Pie update with Hydrogen OS 9.0

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

By

    OnePlus has recently launched the OnePlus 6T, the first smartphone from the company with an in-display fingerprint scanner (screen unlock). The OnePlus 6T is also the first OnePlus smartphone to ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

    The company has already promised that the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and the OnePlus 5T will be updated to Android 9 Pie OS based on Oxygen OS skin on top. And now, according to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5t will receive Hydrogen OS 9.0 update based on Android 9 Pie OS (officially listed).

    Unlike in India, Europe, and North America, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T offers Hydrogen OS, which is a variation of Oxygen OS without the Google Play Services. This leak makes it evident that the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T will receive Android 9 Pie update in the next few weeks.

    OnePlus 5 specifications

    After the launch of the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus discontinued the sale of the OnePlus 5 in India. The OnePlus 5 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage was available in India for Rs 32,999.

    The OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with FHD resolution (1980 x 1080p). Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE.

    The OnePlus 5 is also the first OnePlus smartphone to launch with a dual camera setup, where the smartphone comes with a 16 MP wide-angle lens and a 20 MP telephoto lens. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera with Face Unlock.

    The OnePlus 5 was launched in early 2017 with Android 7 Nougat and received a software update to Android 8 Oreo in the mid-2018, and now, the smartphone will receive Android 9 Pie update. The Indian version of the OnePlus 5 will receive Android 9 Pie update with Oxygen OS 9.0 skin on top. However, as of now, there is no exact time frame mentioned by OnePlus regarding the Android 9 Pie stable release in India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 7:47 [IST]
