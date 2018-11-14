OnePlus 5 receives Android 9 Pie update with Hydrogen OS 9.0

OnePlus has recently launched the OnePlus 6T, the first smartphone from the company with an in-display fingerprint scanner (screen unlock). The OnePlus 6T is also the first OnePlus smartphone to ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

The company has already promised that the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and the OnePlus 5T will be updated to Android 9 Pie OS based on Oxygen OS skin on top. And now, according to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5t will receive Hydrogen OS 9.0 update based on Android 9 Pie OS (officially listed).

Unlike in India, Europe, and North America, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T offers Hydrogen OS, which is a variation of Oxygen OS without the Google Play Services. This leak makes it evident that the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T will receive Android 9 Pie update in the next few weeks.

OnePlus 5 specifications

After the launch of the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus discontinued the sale of the OnePlus 5 in India. The OnePlus 5 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage was available in India for Rs 32,999.

The OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with FHD resolution (1980 x 1080p). Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE.

The OnePlus 5 is also the first OnePlus smartphone to launch with a dual camera setup, where the smartphone comes with a 16 MP wide-angle lens and a 20 MP telephoto lens. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera with Face Unlock.

The OnePlus 5 was launched in early 2017 with Android 7 Nougat and received a software update to Android 8 Oreo in the mid-2018, and now, the smartphone will receive Android 9 Pie update. The Indian version of the OnePlus 5 will receive Android 9 Pie update with Oxygen OS 9.0 skin on top. However, as of now, there is no exact time frame mentioned by OnePlus regarding the Android 9 Pie stable release in India.