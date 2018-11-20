OnePlus 5G smartphone price leaks; to cost Rs. 53,034

OnePlus had launched its first smartphone the OnePlus One back in August 2014 and since then the company has been introducing some feature-packed smartphones for the masses. The Chinese tech giant has also been able to grab the attention of a wide range of users in India. The company's latest offering the OnePlus 6T is no different, the device has been well received by the Indian audience and it offers a premium user experience at its price range. Now, the next smartphone on which the company is rumored to be working is a 5G enabled device that is expected to make its way to the market by next year.

While the OnePlus 5G has been rumored for quite some time now, the latest reports suggest that the company will keep the pricing of the device slightly higher as compared to its latest offering, i.e, the OnePlus 6T. OnePlus is rumored to increase the price of the upcoming OnePlus 5G smartphone by 100 EUR (Rs 8,168 approx). This means unlike the OnePlus 6T which shelves at approx 549 EUR (Rs 44,854 approx), the OnePlus 5G will be available for 649 EUR (Rs 53,034 approx).

Considering that the upcoming OnePlus 5G smartphone will make use of Snapdragon 8150/ Snapdragon 855 processor clubbed with Snapdragon X50 cellular modem, it should come as no surprise that the device will hit the shelves with an increased price.

One Plus has already confirmed that it will launch its first 5G enabled smartphone in the Q1 of 2019. The upcoming 5G enabled OnePlus device will compete head-on with the 5G devices from the other tech giants including Samsung, Huawei, LG, and others. The company has also revealed that the company's upcoming flagship OnePlus 7 will not be 5G enabled rather the company is working on a different 5G smartphone altogether. The OnePlus 7 and the upcoming 5G smartphone will carry the same specifications apart from the 5G capabilities. It would be interesting to see through what new OnePlus has in store for the users.