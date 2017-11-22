OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 will get Android 8.1 Oreo sans Project Treble

A few days back, OnePlus rolled out to the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its yesteryear models - the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The company had already announced that the Android Oreo update will be the last major OS update for these smartphones.

Also, while unveiling the OnePlus 5T smartphone, it was announced that the device will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update by December this year while the OnePlus 5 will get it sometime later this month. According to a XDA-Developers report, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will receive the Android 8.1 Oreo update later.

For now, this update is available as a developer preview for select devices such as Pixel phones, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. It is said that the stable version of the same will be rolled out by the end of this year.

Some of the Android 8.1 features are the addition of Bluetooth battery level icon beside the Bluetooth icon in the Quick Settings Panel. Also, the update will bring the ability to disable the notification saying "App is running in the background". Also, it will limit the notification alert sounds to one per second.

For now, it is claimed that the OnePlus smartphones getting the Android 8.1 update will not receive the Project Treble feature. This is one of the key features of Android Oreo. It makes it easier, faster and less expensive for manufacturers to update the devices to new versions of Android.

The Project Treble makes it is possible by separating the vendor implementation at the device-specific and lower-level software from the Android OS framework though a new vendor interface. In a previous versions of Android, the manufacturers had to update most the code of the OS to upgrade a device to a newer version of the OS.

With Project Treble, the stable vendor interface offers access to the hardware-specific parts of the OS and manufacturers can roll out new Android updates by updating the OS framework.

Unfortunately, OnePlus is claimed to have stated that it does not have any plans to support Project Treble for its devices. However, the company has not revealed why it intends to do so.

