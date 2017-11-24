OnePlus 5T outshines iPhone X in speed test video

The iPhone X has carved a niche for itself in the smartphone market. It is the best smartphone that has been launched by Apple till date. Undoubtedly, the smartphone delivers best-in-class performance and looks pretty gorgeous. However, it looks there is a device that can beat it in terms of performance.

The OnePlus 5T was announced in the last week and went on sale in several markets including India in just days after its announcement. Immediately, the OnePlus flagship has progressed to become of the most sought-after devices among the consumers. The OnePlus 5T features an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage capacity.

Given that the recent OnePlus flagship comes with power-packed specifications, you might be wondering about the performance that it can render. Clearing this confusion, a speed test video performed by EverythingApplePro exposes that the OnePlus 5T could be the fastest smartphone right now.

The Apple iPhone X uses the latest and powerful A11 Bionic processor while the OnePlus 5T's processor is almost a year old. So, the credits for the blazing performance of the Android phone is mainly due to the presence of 6GB/8GB RAM while the iPhone X has just 3GB RAM. Furthermore, the OxygenOS appears to be light and clean and not too heavy as the HTC Sense and Samsung Experience overlays. OxygenOS resembles stock Android with just a few things added to it to enhance the overall user experience.

The video below shows the speed test of the OnePlus 5T and Apple iPhone X. The video shows that the OnePlus 5T does all the tasks it is subjected to at a good speed in comparison to the iPhone X. Though the result of the video is clear, we cannot come to a conclusion that the iPhone X is slow. Notably, the speed test between iOS and Android devices are not fair as they do not use the- same processor brand and do not run the same OS. However, we cannot steal the victory of the OnePlus 5T from it.