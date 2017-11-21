OnePlus 5T durability test shows that it is not frail

OnePlus 5T will go on sale today via Amazon. In India, the sale is to debut at 4:30 PM and the Amazon Prime members can purchase. The actual sale will debut on November 28 and the company will follow the flash sale model for the same.

The early bird buyers of the smartphone will definitely be curious to know the review of the device. They will be pretty eager to know how durable the smartphone could be. The OnePlus 5T is definitely a great smartphone with a taller display, good battery life and solid camera. But how about its durability? This is where the JerryRigEverything durability test video comes into play.

He is a guy who tortures smartphones on his YouTube videos and shows how far the devices can tolerate heat, scratches and bending. Since he has been doing this for quite some time, his videos are pretty reliable sources of information. The latest video that he has uploaded on his YouTube channel is that of the OnePlus 5T. As soon as the smartphone has been launched, he has subjected it to the torture test to give his verdict.

In the video below, he has subjected the OnePlus 5T to all tests such as scratch test, the classic bend test and burn test. In all these tests, the OnePlus 5T performs fairly well and it gets applauds from him for withstanding the torture. From the video, you can see that the scratches are evident only from the sixth level of scratch.

Notably, almost all the modern flagship smartphones except for the Galaxy S8 Active with a plastic screen gets scratches at the same level. Also, the device passes all the tests as seen below with flying colors.

Watch the JerryRigEverything video of the OnePlus 5T from below.