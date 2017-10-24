OnePlus 5T gets listed on the company's website for a short while: Images and tagline revealed

While OnePlus 5 is out of stock in most parts of the world, it is kind of an indication that a new variant of the device probably the OnepPlus 5T is essentially on the way. Last year it was a similar case with the OnePlus 3 and the introduction of 3T. The company basically tends to push more of its latest products that the older ones.

In any case, numerous leaks and rumors have already been leaked in the past few weeks. But again new pieces of evidence are now pouring in regarding the existence of OnePlus 5T. Well, new images of the phone have surfaced online and these look quite genuine.

The leak comes from a Twitter user and he has posted several photos of the OnePlus website, showing a page for the 5T version as well as the device itself. The page has been taken down as of now. However, the image also shows the new tagline for the OnePlus 5T and it reads "Bigger screen. Same footprint."

Now, this statement does highlight what we will be seeing with the upcoming device. The tagline basically means that 5T will come with a larger screen than the OnePlus 5. Previous reports have suggested that OnePlus 5T will most likely come with a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080 x 2160px, the pixel density is expected to remain the same.

And further, it looks like the upcoming smartphone will have a bezel-less design. The screen looks massive with thin bezels on the top and bottom. Interestingly, the home button is missing so it now means that the fingerprint scanner will most probably be placed at the back of the smartphone.

Well, that is all we can make out from this leak. The smartphone is expected to be officially unveiled sometime in November and will be the higher-end version of OnePlus 5.

Source