OnePlus 5T gets no cost EMI and cashback offers on Amazon

OnePlus has joined hands with Amazon India for some attractive offers and discounts on the flagship OnePlus 5T smartphone. These are limited period offers valid from March 8 to March 14. If you are interested in buying the OnePlus 5T, you can get no cost EMI and instant cashback on the device. In addition to the offers on Amazon India, the cashback is also applicable on purchases made on the official OnePlus online store and OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore.

Well, if you use an ICICI Bank credit or debit card to purchase the OnePlus 5T, you can get a cashback of Rs. 1,500. This is applicable on Amazon India and the company's online store and Experience Store as mentioned earlier. Notably, the ICICI cashback is available on both the 64GB and 128GB variants of the OnePlus 5T priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999.

In addition to the cashback offer, you are eligible to get no cost EMI offer on purchasing the smartphone via Amazon India. Notably, the no cost EMI offer is applicable only on choosing 3 months EMI payment option.

Apart from the no cost EMI offer, OnePlus 5T is also available at exchange offer with the maximum exchange discount being Rs. 16,257 based on the old smartphone that you are planning to exchange and its condition.

There are many other special offers such as 80% discount on the purchase of Kindle eBooks up to Rs. 500, Rs. 250 Amazon Pay balance for streaming videos using Amazon Prime Video, 2GB data per day with Idea Cellular's Rs. 357 recharge, and 12 months of damage protection insurance by Kotak Mahindra Bank and Servify for free via the Kotak 811 app. Notably, the Idea offer can be enjoyed for 18 consecutive recharges.

OnePlus 5 vs Honor 8 Pro vs Nubia M2 Which has the best dual-camera setup ! - GIZBOT

Though the OnePlus 5T is also available at select Croma stores in India, these cashback and no cost EMI offers aren't available at these stores for now. It is available at the Bangalore Experience Store as it is the flagship store set up by the company to strengthen its offline presence.