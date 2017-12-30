OnePlus 5T might get a Sandstone variant in January

OnePlus has taken to its official YouTube channel to share a video showing that it could be working on a mysterious product. The video shows people's reaction to a hidden product kept in a box with the OnePlus logo.

From the video, it can be seen that people are made to feel the texture of the product. Some have mentioned that it has a different texture while some mention that it is the Sandstone texture. It was the OnePlus 3T that was the first one from the company to feature a metallic build. The previous models used a polycarbonate build with Sandstone texture at the rear. The distinct texture of the back of the OnePlus and OnePlus 2 were mentioned by some people who had felt the hidden product.

From the reaction of people, we can guess that it could be a new product or the Sandstone variant of the OnePlus 5T. It cannot be a Sandstone case as the company has already come up with such a protective case for the recent flagship smartphone.

As of now, the OnePlus 5T is available only in the Midnight Black color option. There is also the Lava Red color option in China and the Star Wars limited edition model in select markets. Having said that, we can assume that the company might be in plans to launch a Sandstone OnePlus 5T on a global scale. Earlier this week, we came across leaked images of the OnePlus 5T with white bezels at the front pointing out that the company could be prepping a White or Gold color variant of the smartphone.

Besides posting this video, OnePlus has mentioned that the content in the mysterious box will be unveiled in January 2018. With just a couple of more days for the new year to kick start, the expectations regarding the upcoming OnePlus product is eagerly awaited by the fans. So, what is your guess? What could be the product that is hidden in the mysterious OnePlus box in the video?