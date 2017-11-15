OnePlus 5T set to redefine smartphone trend as it will be the first in many aspects

OnePlus smartphones have always been good bargain hunters packing in a great feature set, elegant design, and affordable pricing. The OnePlus 5 has been a good option for those who want a flagship smartphone without shelling out a lot for the purchase.

Though it is the most affordable feature-packed flagship smartphone right now, OnePlus has decided to step up the game with another model that has trending features.

OnePlus is known for focusing on the user communities. The company has been constantly looking out for the feedback from users and have adhered to the same in most cases so that their user base is contented with the brand and offerings.

One good example that we can give to this community-focused approach of the brand is the confirmation that the upcoming smartphone will retain the 3.5mm audio jack. Several high-end smartphones have ditched the conventional headphone jack as they have opted to use the USB Type-C port.

While the fans and users of other brands have been facing difficulties with the missing headphone jack, those of OnePlus will continue to enjoy both.

OnePlus is going global this time OnePlus is trying to attempt many new things with the OnePlus 5T, their upcoming flagship. The company is all set to rock the stage in Brooklyn, New York on November 16 with their new announcement. How can we not say that this is the first time that the company is launching a smartphone on a global scale? OnePlus announced the sale of the tickets for the launch event in Brooklyn on November 16 at $50 (approx. Rs. 2,600). And, as expected, the tickets were sold out for the event showing the interest that the consumers have for their offerings. Simulcast of OnePlus 5T launch at PVR screens Marking another first time attempt, OnePlus is etching a new trend in the smartphone industry with its upcoming flagship. Besides hosting a launch event for the smartphone at Brooklyn, the company is also in plans to engage the consumers and the OnePlus user community by simulcasting the livestream of the OnePlus 5T launch at select PVR theatres in five cities in the country such as Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. Interested in catching up the live action of the OnePlus 5T launch? Well, OnePlus sold the tickets for the PVR live stream in five cities at just Rs. 99. These were sold via Bookmyshow on November 8 but the demand for the smartphone was too high that these tickets were sold out within minutes. Though the tickets are sold out, you can still watch the livestream and catch the action live from the livestream on the official OnePlus website. Apart from this, the Amazon Prime users can avail the Early Access Sale of the OnePlus 5T while the others can get their hands laid on it only from November 28. OnePlus 5T will flaunt the 18:9 display Going by the speculations those are going rife all over the internet, it can be inferred that the OnePlus 5T will not have a lot of differences in comparison to the OnePlus 5. The major differences are believed to be the presence of a full-screen design with 18:9 aspect ratio display and the positioning of the fingerprint sensor at the rear. If you don't remember, the only notable difference between last year's OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T was the use of the upgraded Snapdragon 821 SoC in the latter.



Word has it that the OnePlus 5T will bestow a huge 6-inch display with FHD+ screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9 that will make it look tall. The device is said to have negligible bezels at the sides and have a thin bezel at the bottom in order to get a high screen-to-body ratio. Rear-facing fingerprint sensor changes the looks completely With a tall display, the OnePlus 5T will have the fingerprint sensor at the rear for the very first time. Eventually, the rear-facing fingerprint sensor seems to have given the smartphone a more ergonomic look. Accessing the fingerprint sensor at the rear will be a great design change as you can rest your index finger on the sensor without struggling to handle the device. Enhanced low light performance is evident The OnePlus 5T will have a better dual camera setup than its prequel, claim the rumors. It is expected to feature a 16MP + 20MP combination at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera as seen on the OnePlus 5. The OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter recently to post a camera sample captured by the OnePlus 5 rear camera showing that the device will have an edge over its predecessor in terms of clicking low-light shots. Hardware sounds satisfactory In terms of the hardware specs, the OnePlus 5T is believed to be just another OnePlus 5 as it will have the same specifications. The smartphone is slated to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with either 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The smartphone is claimed to feature a larger battery than the 3300mAh battery used by the OnePlus 5 in order to put an end to the battery life concerns of the users.