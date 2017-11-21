OnePlus 5T to go on sale in India today for the first time

Last week, OnePlus launched its latest flagship OnePlus 5T at an event in New York. The smartphone will go on sale in India for the first time today at 4:30 PM.

OnePlus 5T will be available for purchase through Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in and OnePlus experience stores in Bangalore and Delhi NCR. On Amazon.in though, today's sale is exclusively for the Amazon Prime members. Notably, the smartphone has generated twice the interest among fans as compared to the OnePlus 5, with over 2 million people subscribing to the 'Notify Me' option on Amazon.

To thank the fans, OnePlus is introducing Referral Leaderboard in India, which will valid between Nov 21 to Nov 30. Referral Leaderboard allows referred OnePlus fans to avail Rs. 1,000 off on accessories, with the purchase of a OnePlus smartphone from oneplusstore.in. For every successful referral, users can win up to 200 points which can be redeemed against any product on the platform.

All referrers will be competing against each other on a real-time leaderboard which will be displaying the top 100 referrers. The top 100 referrers will have a place on the board on 30 November and will be winning a free OnePlus Travel Backpack.

Besides this, OnePlus 5T buyers can avail the following offers, which are valid through all sales channels:

HDFC Debit and Credit Card holders will get a cashback of Rs. 1,500 until December 2.

Idea users will exclusively get 1,008GB 4G mobile data at the prevailing data plan prices (2GB/ day 4G data for next 18 months at a fixed price of Rs 357 per month).

OnePlus 5T customers will be eligible for 1-year free membership of Zomato Gold, which is the newly launched premium subscription offering from Zomato.

All OnePlus 5T owners will also be eligible for a complimentary OnePlus Care protection plan (12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify) on downloading the Kotak 811 app and activating it with an initial deposit of ₹1,000 during the introductory period.

Rs. 500, e-book promotion credits on Kindle Store.

Rs. 300 Amazon Pay Balance cashback for new Amazon Prime customers, and an additional Rs. 250 Amazon Pay Balance when you stream on your Prime Video app.

Those who pre-booked the device at the launch event last week in theaters, by making an advance payment of Rs. 1,000, can buy the device today by completing the transaction. Upon successful purchase, they will get Rs. 1,000 voucher on November 23, redeemable at oneplusstore.in for the purchase of accessories.

OnePlus is also organizing pop-up events at the OnePlus Experience zones in Brigade Road (Bangalore) and Mall of India (Noida) today, where fans can experience and learn more about the device and purchase it.

The OnePlus 5T is available in 64GB and 128GB (Midnight Black version) storage options and they retail at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 respectively.