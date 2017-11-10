OnePlus 5T to write a new chapter in flagship smartphone category

OnePlus is once again set to take the smartphone market by storm. After several reports and leaks in last one month, we finally have an official launch date for the unveiling of brand's latest flagship smartphone for masses. OnePlus will be announcing its new device, the OnePlus 5T, on November 16th at 11 AM ET (9:30 IST) at a live event in Brooklyn, New York.

And for the first time, OnePlus fans in India can also witness the launch of OnePlus 5T at select PVR Theatres across 5 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. OnePlus fans have the opportunity to book the tickets online for Rs. 99 only on Bookmyshow, starting 8th Nov from 10 am onwards to watch the live stream.

OnePlus 5T will go on early access sale on 21st November at 4.30 IST on Amazon.in and oneplusstore.in. The device will also be available through all sales channels in the country soon after.

For those who can't wait for the brand's next flagship product, OnePlus has also released a teaser video in countdown to give sneak peek of the upcoming device. You can watch the video here

Successor of the mighty OnePlus 5 OnePlus 5T will be the successor of widely popular OnePlus 5, which holds the title of best flagship handset in sub Rs. 40k price-point. The world is still drooling over the performance driven OnePlus 5, and the brand is ready to push the innovation and performance even further with their next global offering for masses. Taller 18:9 aspect ratio 6-inch FHD+ Display OnePlus 5T is likely to flaunt a large 6-inch display with a full HD+ resolution of 1,060×2,080 pixels. The display will sport the latest taller aspect ratio of 18:9. As per a leaked render, the design team has cut down the bezels around the taller screen of the upcoming OnePlus 5T to give it a compact form factor. The side bezels of the alleged OnePlus 5T are almost non-existent and even the bottom bezel appears to be ultra thin. As far as hardware is concerned, the smartphone will undoubtedly feature the best-in-class processor and ample RAM to sail through every day and strenuous tasks. Significant Camera Upgrades It is also worth mentioning that amidst all these rumors and leaks, OnePlus Co-founders Carl Pei and Pete Lau are also giving some subtle hints of the upcoming handset. The duo recently posted some camera samples from their official Twitter handle, which we believe are shot from none other than OnePlus 5T. The camera samples suggest OnePlus have made some significant improvements in the camera sensor. The smartphone might bring a complete overhaul to Portrait mode which stunned the world in OnePlus 5. Bigger Battery unit with OnePlus’s Fast Charging support Besides, Pete Lau also posted a tweet yesterday to highlight one of the features of the OnePlus 5T. The tweet reads, "OLED helps us build thinner devices and better display experiences. Samsung's display technology is currently the best for Optic AMOLED". OnePlus 5T's display has been the talk of the town for quite some time now and the tweets clearly suggests that OnePlus 5T will flaunt a Samsung-made AMOLED panel with the new 18:9 aspect ratio. Other than the display, OnePlus 5T will also feature a bigger battery unit to support the taller 6-inch FHD+ screen. The smartphone is expected to pack a larger 3,450mAh battery. More information will be revealed as we get close to the official launch date of OnePlus 5.