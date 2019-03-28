OnePlus 6, 6T, OnePlus 5, 5T Open Beta updates start rolling out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus starts rolling out Open Beta update to several models.

OnePlus is known for rolling out consistent software updates to its offerings. Even its yesteryear models get regular software updates that bring in new features. Now, the latest software updates are the Open Beta updates rolled out to the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. These updates bring notable improvement including tweaks to the Gallery app's Photo Editor tool, Weather app and more.

OnePlus Open Beta updates

The latest Open Beta updates for the 2017 models - OnePlus 5 (Open Beta 29) and 5T (Open Beta 27) bring new features such as improved color adaption for cards, optimizations for screenshots and phone app, support for permission migration for the OnePlus Switch app and weather app improvements.

When it comes to the OnePlus 6 (Open Beta 15) and OnePlus 6T (Open Beta 7), these updates bring same features and changes in addition to the improvements brought in to the Gallery app's photo editor tool. It also fixes bugs and brings in overall system optimizations.

These OnePlus updates are OTA updates and are available for devices that belong to the Open Beta programme. To join this programme, users have to sideload the software on eligible devices and run the installation process. This software is close to the stable builds but there are possibilities to face bugs and issues as these are not the stable versions of the update. So, if you are installing these software updates, then you should be aware of the possible issues that might happen to your smartphone.

OnePlus 3 and 3T updates

Recently, OnePlus smartphones launched in 2016 - the OnePlus 3 and 3T have started receiving Android 9 Pie update in China. So, we can expect the global variants of these smartphones to receive the update soon. Notably, the OnePlus smartphones launched in 2017 and 2018 have already received the Android 9 Pie update.