OnePlus 6 And OnePlus 6T Receive OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update With Bug Fixes, Security Patch News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus has finally started rolling out the new Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.1 update to its OnePlus 6 series smartphones. The latest update packs a list of features and bug fixes which were introduced via Android 10. The company claims that the update also brings the December 2019 Android security patch. Meanwhile, the update also promises to fix the Wi-Fi stability issue on both the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T smartphones.

The OnePlus changelog which is available on the company's official forum suggests that the latest OxygenOS 10.3.1 update will fix the black screen issue on OnePlus 6 and 6T which was causing while unlocking the smartphones via fingerprint scanner. The update is also said to fix the animation logo which was appearing on the boot screen.

The healing issue which was appearing while charging the smartphone is also resolved in the latest update.

System Changelog

• Fixes the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint

• Fixes the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device

• Fixes the issue with device heating up while charging

• Fixes the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot

• Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

• Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Further, the changelog also suggests that camera crashing issue along with video and images visibility issue in Gallery are also taken care of with the update. The company confirms that the update is meant to improve the system stability on both smartphones.

"This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs," reads the forum post.

Last month the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T receive the OxygenOS 10.3.0 update which has added November Android security patch along with an option of hiding the notch.

