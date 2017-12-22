OnePlus 6 concept under-glass fingerprint sensor looks stunning

OnePlus 5T came just a few months after the OnePlus 5 launch so that the company can jump on to the bandwagon of full-screen smartphones. This trend become mainstream in 2017 and several brands have implemented this design on their high-end and flagship models.

Not wanting to be left out, OnePlus came up with the OnePlus 5T with just the display as the main difference from that of the OnePlus 5. Eventually, the smartphone does not have a home button at the front and the fingerprint sensor has been moved to its rear. The next generation model, the OnePlus 6 that is expected to be launched early next year is likely to arrive with a similar full-screen design but the fingerprint sensor might have a new position.

Well, the recent reports have tipped that the OnePlus 6 might have an under-glass fingerprint sensor instead of a rear-mounted sensor as the latter is not really an ideal position for easy access. Many users prefer the fingerprint sensor at the front and an under-glass fingerprint sensor is an upcoming trend that is being experimented by the manufacturers.

Though OnePlus is yet to come up with a confirmation regarding the same, there are concept designers have already visualized the OnePlus 6 with such an under-glass fingerprint sensor and the latest one over here is from Techconfigurations.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Seems to be inspired by iPhone X The concept of the OnePlus 6 seems to be inspired by the symmetrical approach that is seen on the iPhone X. The device appears to have a cutout at the top to house the earpiece, selfie camera and sensors. A similar cutout is also seen at the bottom of the display as well but it remains unclear if there will be any sensors at the bottom. High screen-to-body ratio The OnePlus 6 with a full-screen design and almost negligible bezels is tipped to have a high screen-to-body ratio. This concept video shows that the screen-to-body ratio will be as high as 94%. Notably, this such an high figure is yet to be achieved by the manufacturers as the highest right now is 83%. 19MP dual cameras expected The OnePlus 6 concept is imagined with 19MP dual cameras at its rear with the two sensors positioned horizontally at the top left corner. The device is also expected to feature a 16MP ultra-wide front-facing camera for selfies. Other features The OnePlus 6 is visualized to feature an iris scanner at the front, the Snapdragon 845 SoC under its hood, 8GB RAM as the current generation mode and an interesting texture that gives a matte look. OnePlus 6 concept video The OnePlus 6 concept is quite stunning and you can watch it from the video below.