Possible OnePlus 6 design revealed by concept video

OnePlus 5T, the current flagship model is not even a month old. So soon, the rumor mills have started churning information about the next generation model, the OnePlus 6 that might be unveiled in mid-2018.

The YouTube channel Concept Creator (via Android Headlines) is known for the concept renders of the upcoming smartphones. Now, this channel has uploaded a video showing the concept of the OnePlus 6. The new video does not show the actual design of the smartphone as it is too early to anticipate what how the device will look like. It is just a concept that is based on the creator's idea of what features might arrive on this smartphone.

In the video, it is seen that the OnePlus 6 might feature a metallic build with a red colored logo at the rear. The phone has been visualized in black and red color options in this video. The rear of the OnePlus 6 concept shows a vertically aligned dual camera setup. Up front, there appears to be a full-screen design as seen on the OnePlus 5T. Needless to say, the full-screen design translates to narrow bezels at the sides, top and bottom.

The OnePlus 6 appears to feature the volume control buttons and alert slider at the left edge and the power key at the right edge. The power button is said to be integrated with the fingerprint sensor. There also happens to be a dedicated camera button for quick access at the right. While there is a USB Type-C port at the bottom, the 3.5mm audio jack appears to be at the top.

This concept video details only the design of the smartphone giving us a glimpse of how it might look like. But it does not reveal the specifications that we can expect to see. It tips that the OnePlus 6 might arrive with a dual camera setup comprising of 16MP and 12MP sensors at the rear with f/1.6 aperture and OIS. The video also gives us a clue that the device might adorn a 6-inch QHD+ display.

Take a look at the concept video of the OnePlus 6 from below.