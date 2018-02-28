OnePlus 6 leaked images reveal iPhone X-like notch, dual rear cameras

Reflective glass back and dual rear cameras

Starting with the rear panel, the alleged OnePlus 6 sports a reflecting glass back. The glass back also means that the smartphone will carry support for wireless charging.

There is a vertically arranged dual camera setup accompanied by a LED flash below. The fingerprint scanner is placed just under the camera module. If you go a little south, you can also spot the OnePlus branding.

While we are not sure if this leak is legit, but the OnePlus logo on the back looks quite authentic.

Bezel-less design with iPhone X-like notch

The OnePlus 6 appears to feature a full-screen design with really narrow bezels. Interestingly, just like Apple's iPhone X, the smartphone features a notch at the top to house the selfie camera and the earpiece. Due to lack of space, the handset doesn't have a physical home button at the front.

The right side of the OnePlus 6 probably bears the power button and the volume rocker, whereas the Alert Slider is placed on the left side.

OnePlus 6 expected specifications

As stated before, OnePlus 6 is confirmed to come equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor. The new leak further reveals, the smartphone will carry the model number P7819.

As for specifications, OnePlus's upcoming flagship is said to feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. However, we are pretty sure that there will be a higher variant with more storage and RAM configuration.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 6 will run on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system right out of the box.