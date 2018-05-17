OnePlus 6 put through series of stringent tests: Will it survive?

OnePlus has finally launched its flagship smartphone in the market. Just hours after the launch, Zack from YouTube channel JerryRigEverything put the device through stringent tests. The phone's durability was tested against few general issues such as bend, burn and scratches.

The smartphone comes with an iPhone X-like notched display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The rear panel also has the same protection. The YouTuber was able to scratch the device on level 6 of the Mohs scale of hardness. Like other phones with Gorilla Glass 5, the OnePlus 6 showed signs of deeper scratches on level 7.

The display of the phone, when treated with fire turns black after about 20 seconds and did not recover. Let's see whether the device survives these tests.

To recall, the smartphone sports a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. There is a notch at the top center of the screen resulting in an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked at 2.8GHz. This processor is said to be 30% faster in terms of performance and 10% more power efficient. This processor is paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It will have 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage capacity.

OnePlus has also embraced the controversial notch with it latest OnePlus 6 smartphone. Many OEMs have followed the trend ever since the advent of the iPhone X. Now OnePlus 6 co-founder Carl Pei has stated that the notch is here to stay.

Pei also addressed the new phone's design, security issues, and the security breach that left users with fraudulent credit card charges. Carl Pei also discussed why OnePlus is yet to foray in the VR and AR like other manufacturers. Talking of the notch, Pei said that it's a logical trend, and noted that OnePlus 6 has the option to remove the notch virtually.

The software tweak allows the user to black out the space around the notch. While the notch might not be the most beautiful design out there, it sure gives the users more real estate without increasing the size of the display. Speaking of the overall design, Pei said that the focus was to create a device which is more than just unique and appealing.