OnePlus 6 receives a warm welcome from leading brands across the globe

After months of leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 6 is finally here. One of the most anticipated smartphone of the year is now available in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant. In addition to offer the best-in-class specs, OnePlus 6 is also the company's first flagship handset to feature an all-glass design, making it the company's most sophisticated handset to date.

The smartphone has received a warm welcome from tech enthusiasts, OnePlus community members and the leading brands across the globe. Everyone is stunned to see the new premium design, the edge-to-edge FHD+ screen and the revamped camera that is capable to produce lifelike pictures and videos. Besides, the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition OnePlus 6 has simply turned the tables with its jaw-dropping looks and top-of-the line hardware.

Some of the leading brands across the globe welcomed the latest from the OnePlus stable to Indian shores, by putting up posts and banners on their social networks and other media channels. Let's check out some posts we came across on social media channels.

OnePlus and Marvel joined hands to bring out the one-of-its kind Marvel Avengers Limited Edition OnePlus 6. Marvel put up a post and expressed the brand's happiness by associating with the OnePlus on creating this masterpiece. Marvel Avengers Limited Edition OnePlus 6 ships with carbon fibre finish and gold accents. The handset sports the Avengers Insignia atop the glass back. The limited edition OnePlus 6 gets 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage making it absolutely unstoppable. The team has also offered 5 customized Avengers wallpapers to brighten up the massive 6.28-inch Full HD+ screen.

Overall, the carefully crafted Marvels Avengers Edition OnePlus 6 is a piece of art and a collectible for every Marvel fan out there.

Qualcomm congratulated OnePlus India by posting this amazing picture of the stunning Mirror Glass variant of the OnePlus 6. The sophisticated design and premium finish of the all-glass OnePlus 6 simply turns the eyeballs. Notably, OnePlus 6 is the first smartphone in India to bring the powerful Snapdragon 845 CPU.

You will be delighted to hear that OnePlus 6 will be available in Croma Retail stores. You can experience and buy the latest OnePlus flagship by visiting Croma stores across India from May 22, 2018. Croma stores will also host daily cashback offers with partners such as Paytm, Standard Chartered, Axis Bank, ICICI, and HDFC Bank. Croma congratulated and thanked OnePlus for bringing the much anticipated flagship smartphone to their stores.

Besides these, the long list of leading brands that rolled out the red carpet for OnePlus 6 include Servify, Inox, Cleartrip, Kindle, Gameloft, etc. Servify will take care of your OnePlus 6' gorgeous design by providing insurance plans. All OnePlus 6 customers will be eligible for 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on downloading Kotak 811 app.

OnePlus is also offering discounts for media lovers and avid book readers on Amazon Prime Video and on Amazon Kindle e-books. Other partner offers include up to Rs. 2,000 cash back and device insurance for Idea subscribers. Moreover, there are benefits up to Rs. 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

Seeing the support by the leading brands across the globe, it is quite clear that OnePlus 6 is set to new benchmarks in the industry. The smartphone will be available in three variants in the Indian market. Let's have a look at the pricing and availability.

OnePlus 6 Pricing and Availability

OnePlus 6 will be available in an early access sale on Amazon.in, oneplus.in and OnePlus experience store in Bangalore on 21 May, 2018 at 12:00 pm. The flagship smartphone will be available for open sales across all channels starting May 22nd, in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB variants at Rs.34,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively in Mirror Black and Midnight Black color options.

The OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will be available with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and will retail at Rs. 44,999. It will go live on sale starting May 29th. The limited-edition Silk White with 128 GB of storage will be available for purchase on June 5th at Rs. 39,999.